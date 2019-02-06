Everyone Wants Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's White State of the Union Cape

Image zoom Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is definitely on a mission to shake things up. The youngest congresswoman in the history of the nation attended the State of the Union address last night wearing all white alongside many other female members (a visual tribute to suffragists who helped to pave the way). She adorned the look with a pin of Jakelin Caal Maquin, a 7-year-old child who died in the custody of Border Control in December.

Instead of choosing a boring white suit, Ocasio-Cortez gave off superhero vibes in a cape blazer. It was cute and stylish, but definitely sent a powerful, don't-mess-with-me message.

We're not sure exactly where Ocasio-Cortez bought the cape, but it certainly looks a whole lot like this BCBG one, this affordable $25 Boohoo option, or this $30 Missguided style.

Image zoom Zach Gibson/Getty Images

To complete the look, Ocasio-Cortez wore a white blouse and white pants with her signature red lip and hoop earrings.