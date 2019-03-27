Alexander Wang and Uniqlo Just Solved Summer’s Biggest Underwear Problem

Image zoom Courtesy

I stayed warm this winter thanks to my Alexander Wang and Uniqlo Heattech pieces. Now the brands are teaming up once again on a collection of undergarments to keep us all cool (and sweat-stain free) this summer.

The new collection of bras, panties, bodysuits, shorts, crop tops, slips, and camisoles is made with Uniqlo's proprietary AIRism technology, a "smart" fabric that works to keep you cool while wicking sweat away. The new AIRism material is also seamless, so you won't have to worry about visible lines underneath your sundresses.

“Working with UNIQLO on the second season of the collaboration, it felt like there was a mutual understanding of not only aesthetics but of each other’s work ethic," Wang explains in a statement. "It was easier coming together this time around to accomplish a similar goal. Innovation has always been at the forefront of our design and creative process, and functionality serves a huge purpose in the way I and our customers dress.”

The Alexander Wang x Uniqlo AIRism collection will officially drop on April 11, with prices as low as $10 for shorts and maxing out at $30 for a bodysuit.

Alexander Wang x Uniqlo AIRism Cropped T-Shirt

Image zoom Courtesy

Alexander Wang x Uniqlo AIRism Slip

Image zoom Courtesy

Alexander Wang x Uniqlo AIRism Seamless T-Shirt

Image zoom Courtesy

Alexander Wang x Uniqlo AIRism Tank Top

Image zoom Courtesy

Alexander Wang x Uniqlo AIRism Leggings

Image zoom Courtesy

Alexander Wang x Uniqlo Round Neck T-Shirt