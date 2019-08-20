This Minimalist Line Has All of the Luxury Basics You Need for Fall

Image zoom Courtesy

There are a lot of things to look forward to for fall, but we're marking our calendars for the launch of the very first fall womenswear collection by Alex Mill.

The brand has specialized in creating classic essentials since 2012, but initially was men's-only. Earlier this year, it officially ventured into the world of women's fashion with help from iconic designer Somsack Sikhounmuong, who you might remember from his work at J.Crew and Madewell. Now the brand is continuing on in its journey to deliver high-quality fashion essentials for women at a reasonable price-point.

In the fall collection, the brand is bringing back some of the classic styles we fell in love with from the debut spring launch, as well as major trends like boiler suits and corduroy blazers.

"We like to think of it as an evolution, not a revolution," Sikhounmuong tells InStyle.com exclusively. "It’s the continuation of the perfect wardrobe." If you needed to start building your fall looks from scratch, you could totally find everything you need in this launch. There are perfect-for-layering T-shirts (in ribbed and smooth designs), button-down blouses (with and without stripes), turtleneck tops, pullovers, denim jackets, and cozy cardigans.

It's all anchored in a neutral palette of navy, black, and olive with punches of coral, burnt orange, and red — shades that are easy to mix and match.

"They’re meant to be uncomplicated," Sikhounmuong explains. "Our whole tagline is you wake up and get dressed. Don’t overthink it. There are so many other things I’d rather be spending my time on than laboring over what I’m going to wear. It’s like the minute you get up, you put on some Alex Mill and you know you’re going to look great."

It won't be available for the public to purchase until August 21, but we've got the secret link you need to get a head start on shopping the first delivery of the fall collection right here.

