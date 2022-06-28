5 Fashion Experts Share Their Go-To Airport Outfits

A vital part of packing for vacation is planning your en-route ensemble, especially if your mode of transportation from point A to point vacay is an airplane. Once upon a time, the standard travel uniform was sweats or yoga pants and anything else you deemed comfortable. Now, airport outfits give new meaning to the word "runway," and the act of boarding is akin to strutting on a catwalk.

But while airport outfits are certainly more elevated than they were years ago (they upgraded around the time in-flight skincare became a thing), personal style coach and founder at Hamilton Styling Yolandie Hamilton says freedom of movement is still a crucial component if you intend to have a comfortable flight.

"If you'll be on the plane or in the airport for a really long time, considering the flexibility and breathability of the fabrics [of your clothing] is key," Hamilton tells InStyle. "Consider opting for a jersey or other knit that will stretch and breathe, allowing you to be comfortable no matter the circumstances."

Getty Images

Another hack for airport dressing is to always, always, always layer up. "Not all airports are created equal in terms of climate control," Hamilton warns, and if you have multiple layovers, you're not guaranteed the same temperature settings from one locale to the next. Plus, planes are generally cooler, Hamilton notes, so it's always a good idea to pack a cardigan or hoodie (or both) in your carry-on to make sure you're covered.

And while accessories can make any outfit special, they can make traveling a nightmare, specifically when going through customs. Rather than layering on your favorite bangles or necklaces, Hamilton suggests swapping your jewelry for embellished or patterned tops or bottoms, details that make an item special as-is.

Keeping these pillars in mind, we asked Hamilton and four other fashion experts to break down their go-to airport outfits below.