Song of Style Blogger Aimee Song Dropped a Clothing Line That's Already Selling Out

Image zoom Courtesy

For years, Aimee Song — you might know her as Song of Style — has dominated the fashion blogger world (who among us hasn't lost hours on her YouTube videos?) and partnering with the biggest retailers and brands. Now, her journey is coming full-circle with her very own clothing line, which is appropriately called Song of Style.

"Now that it's finally here I'm so excited," Song exclusively tells InStyle. If you're thinking this is just another thrown together blogger launch, think again. Song took her time developing the first collection. "For the past 10 years I’ve been really listening to my audience and I’ve been engaged with them," Song explains. "So I know what they like, I know what they don’t like. And I’ve just been keeping that in mind."

The collection will be sold exclusively at Revolve, a retailer Song has been connected to for years. "The reason I went with Revolve is because I’ve had a relationship with them for the past six or seven years. Not just on a personal level, but also on the business level. So it just felt like the right synergies and the right time to evolve from a brand ambassador to an actual partnership."

Image zoom Courtesy

The first Song of Style collection includes very on-trend suiting. Think: pastel hues and unexpected silhouettes like Bermuda shorts and matching crop tops that pair perfectly with blazers. There are also ruffled dresses, flirty mini skirts, and tweed skorts on the roster.

Image zoom Courtesy

"I wanted my clothes to reflect who I am as a person," Song says. "I’m very multi-faceted, and I do a lot of different things. It’s not just about going on vacation. It’s about having things that you can wear to work, and just things that I can wear to an art gallery or a museum. I wanted everything to be wearable and easy to mix and match."

The Song of Style collection, which includes select items in up to a 2XL, will officially be available for purchase on May 13, exclusively at Revolve.com.