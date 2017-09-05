Agent Provocateur Wants You to Have the Sexiest Fall Ever 

The sweltering summer weather may be coming to a close, but thanks to Agent Provocateur, you can keep the fall season hot and steamy, if you so choose.

Since the brand is our go-to for sexy, lacy bras and panties, we've come to expect the brand to churn out new options that we'll want to fill our lingerie drawers with every season. If you're with us, you won't disappointed this fall.

Today, Agent Provocateur has launched its Autumn/Winter 2017 campaign and trust us when we say you're going to want a piece or two to update your collection, no matter your lingerie style. In the sexy campaign video directed by Anton Corbijn, models Elise Crombez, Magdalena Frackowiak, and Abbie Fowler play a hot game of strip pool, giving a preview of a few of the brand's 12 hero bra and panty styles that have gotten a fall makeover such as the "Deanna", "Poppy", and "Violetta", to name a few.

And while a game of sexy strip pool might seem like a cliche, staying true to the Agent Provocateur mantra, there's a twist. The game isn't for spectators, which is exactly how you should think when it comes to your bra and panty collection: you should wear what makes you feel sexy, confident, and strong.

You can watch the video in full above, and keep scrolling to get a first look at Agent Provocateur's new fall collection via the brand's campaign images.