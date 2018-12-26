10 After-Christmas Sales You Don't Want to Miss

Image zoom Jared Siskin/Getty Images

You've made it through the gift-giving season, and it's finally time to reward yourself. Take a deep breath, and indulge in the after-Christmas sales — which, by the way, are the best deals you'll see all year.

The savings are so major on December 26 that in the U.K. they actually have a name for it: Boxing Day. It's a reference to all of the "boxes" of merchandise that retailers are trying to get rid of this time of the year in order to make room for next season's inventory.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Earn a Few Bucks at Checkout

That means this is the perfect time to finally invest in that faux fur coat to keep you warm throughout the winter or finally get your hands on that dream purse you've been eyeing. And there's no need to feel overwhelmed by all of the deals out there. We've gathered the top ten below to help point you in the right direction.

Amazon: The mega online retailer just dropped a ton of year-end deals across several categories, from $50 Fire tablets to seriously discounted underwear.

Bloomingdale's: The department store is helping online shoppers save up to 70 percent off on name brand items — like these Stuart Weitzman suede boots and this Tory Burch tote bag, from now until January 6.

Coach: The entire sale section (yes, every single style) is marked down to 50 percent off. So have fun and grab a handbag, wallet, and a pair of boots before they sell out.

RELATED: Everyone From Meghan Markle to Selena Gomez Loves This Handbag Brand — and it's 50% Off Today

Kate Spade: When you use the code MOREEXTRA, you'll receive an extra 40 percent off of sale items, from now until January 2.

Macy's: Yes, the department store has discounts on everything you can imagine, but this is its biggest underwear sale of the season. Just use the promo code JOY to take 15 or 20 percent off of select items or JOY25 for $10 off of any purchase of $25 or more, from now until January 1.

Michael Kors: During the Michael Kors Semi-Annual sale, shoppers can enjoy up to 70 percent off of select sale styles — we're talking major steals, people.

Net-a-Porter: Find all of your favorite brands, from Alexander Wang to Saint Laurent, marked down at up to 70 percent off on the luxury retailer's website.

Nordstrom: The Half-Yearly sale kicked off with up to 50 percent off on just about everything, from cozy Ugg boots to teddy bear coats.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Where else can you find up to 70 percent off of big names like Prada and Givenchy? Only at Saks Fifth Avenue's epic after-Christmas sale. And only if we don't get there first.

Walmart: And last but certainly not least, is Walmart. We found Jennifer Lopez's favorite sunglasses hidden on the discounted website and items marked down at up to 50 percent off in the clearance section.