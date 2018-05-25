11 Figure-Flattering Wrap Dresses Under $500

Photo Illustration. Photo: Getty Images
Elana Zajdman
May 25, 2018

In 1974, Diane von Furstenberg debuted the famous wrap dress for which she became known. Newsweek dubbed her ‘the most marketable designer since Coco Chanel.’ And almost 45 years later, the power of the wrap still remains as strong.

Wrap dresses cinch at the right place, offering an undeniably flattering silhouette for many different body types. They're comfortable: no buttons, zippers, or weird closures that will leave unsightly lines on your skin. And thanks to the creative geniuses of today's fashion industry, they come in such a wide array of styles, from a knock-around cotton number to a black-tie appropriate gown.

Shop our favorites, all under $500, here.

Bold Floral Print Wrap Dress

Rhode Resort $445 SHOP NOW
Ruffle Trim Wrap Dress

Paloma Blue $395 SHOP NOW
Tee Shirt Wrap Dress

Elizabeth and James $295 SHOP NOW
Black and White Graphic Print Wrap Dress

Osklen $327 SHOP NOW
Long Sleeve Floral Wrap Dress

Ganni $240 SHOP NOW
Sleeveless Knit Wrap Dress

Milly $385 SHOP NOW
Wrap Around Shirt Dress

Diane von Furstenberg $428 SHOP NOW
Polka Dot Wrap Dress

Shona Joy $340 SHOP NOW
Flowy Mini Wrap Dress

Alexa Chung $367 SHOP NOW
White Shirt Wrap Dress

Kamperett $428 SHOP NOW
Mustard Printed Wrap Dress

Diane von Furstenberg $480 SHOP NOW

