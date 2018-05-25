11 Figure-Flattering Wrap Dresses Under $500

In 1974, Diane von Furstenberg debuted the famous wrap dress for which she became known. Newsweek dubbed her ‘the most marketable designer since Coco Chanel.’ And almost 45 years later, the power of the wrap still remains as strong.

Wrap dresses cinch at the right place, offering an undeniably flattering silhouette for many different body types. They're comfortable: no buttons, zippers, or weird closures that will leave unsightly lines on your skin. And thanks to the creative geniuses of today's fashion industry, they come in such a wide array of styles, from a knock-around cotton number to a black-tie appropriate gown.

Shop our favorites, all under $500, here.

