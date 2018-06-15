The Prettiest Summer Dresses Are Under $100 (and on Amazon!)

WAYF/INSTAGRAM
Alexis Bennett
Jun 15, 2018 @ 10:30 am

Sure, you could go all Zimmermann and drop a couple hundred dollars on a pretty summer dress. (Trust me, the cost-per-wear makes it a worthy splurge.) But an affordable dress can be just as impressive. You just have to know exactly what to look for. Classic silhouettes are always a safe bet. But don't be afraid to shop for pieces with modern elements that acknowledge today's trends—like extra ruffles, unexpected cutouts, and statement buttons.

So where can you find affordable dresses like that? Think outside the box and browse through Amazon's endless pages of products. There's no need to feel overwhelmed by all of the options. We've gathered InStyle's favorite picks for you below.

VIDEO: Is Amazon Prime Worth It?

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Stripe Asymmetric Dress

The Fifth Label $82 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Wrap Flare Dress

Moon River $79 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Button-Down Midi Dress

JOA $74 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Polka-Dot Slip Dress

re:named $63 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Smocked Maxi Dress

Ella Moon $85 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Chambray Slip Dress

Splendid $50 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Button-Front Denim Dress

BB Dakota $95 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Teagan Ruffle Dress

WAYF $40 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Off-the-Shoulder Dress

English Factory $55 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Pleated Dress

Endless Rose $84 SHOP NOW

