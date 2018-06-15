The Prettiest Summer Dresses Are Under $100 (and on Amazon!)

Sure, you could go all Zimmermann and drop a couple hundred dollars on a pretty summer dress. (Trust me, the cost-per-wear makes it a worthy splurge.) But an affordable dress can be just as impressive. You just have to know exactly what to look for. Classic silhouettes are always a safe bet. But don't be afraid to shop for pieces with modern elements that acknowledge today's trends—like extra ruffles, unexpected cutouts, and statement buttons.

So where can you find affordable dresses like that? Think outside the box and browse through Amazon's endless pages of products. There's no need to feel overwhelmed by all of the options. We've gathered InStyle's favorite picks for you below.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Is Amazon Prime Worth It?