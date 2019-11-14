15 Affordable Plus-Size Clothing Brands That Never Disappoint

Image zoom Lydia Hudgens

Shopping for affordable plus-size clothing can be tricky. Sure, there are a ton of places with low prices, but often the quality isn't worth a dollar. So in hopes of cutting back on those annoying purchase regrets, we've dropped the names to our favorite affordable plus-size clothing brands below.

Some of these retailers are extremely trendy, for those who love keeping up with the runways but don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars. Other brands have mastered wardrobe essentials (for plus-size women shopping for must-have basics).

Start bookmarking some of the best affordable plus-size clothing labels below.

1. 1.State

Image zoom Courtesy

Here's where you'll find elevated staples like eye-catching sweaters and promotion-worthy blazers.

Shop 1.State plus-size clothing here.

2. ASOS

Image zoom ASOS_LOVES_CURVE/INSTAGRAM

ASOS creates some of the best trendy plus-size clothes. If you're looking for a holiday party dress that's affordable, the ASOS Curve & Plus-Size collection is a great place to look.

Shop ASOS Curve & Plus-Size clothing here.

3. BP.

Image zoom COURTESY

Grab the cutest plus-size pajamas and jogger pants from this brand. You'll also find a few trendy tops in the mix, with prices under $100.

Shop BP. plus-size clothing here.

4. City Chic

Image zoom CITYCHIC/INSTAGRAM

You could give your entire wardrobe an update with help from City Chic. The brand stocks everything from jeans to gowns in inclusive sizing.

Shop City Chic plus-size clothing here.

5. Curves 360 by NYDJ

Image zoom COURTESY

NYDJ extended the size offerings of its iconic demin brand with petite, regular, and plus-size options. And it's not just jeans: You can grab a cute top to go with.

Shop Curves 360 plus-size clothing here.

6. Daniel Rainn

Image zoom INSTAGRAM

Looking for pretty prints? Daniel Rainn's the brand to turn to. The tops, blazers, and dresses will definitely bring your wardrobe to life.

Shop Daniel Rain plus-size clothing here.

7. Donna Ricco

Image zoom COURTESY

Here's where you'll find a cocktail dress for less than $150. The designs are trimmed in ruffles, lace, and luxe velvet.

Shop Donna Ricco plus-size clothing here.

8. Eliza J

Image zoom ELIZAJDRESSES/INSTAGRAM

Eliza J's creations include glamorous jumpsuits and dresses.

Shop Eliza J plus-size clothing here.

9. Eloquii

Image zoom ELOQUII/INSTAGRAM

Find everything your closet could ever need at Eloquii, from basics to occasion wear to accessories.

Shop Eloquii plus-size clothing here.

10. Fashion to Figure

Image zoom FASHIONTOFIGURE/INSTAGRAM

If you're in the need of trendy, Instagram-worthy looks, bookmark Fashion to Figure now.

Shop Fashion to Figure plus-size clothing here.

11. Halogen

Image zoom Courtesy

Stock up on all of your officewear essentials here. Don't forget to check out the brand's accessories, too.

Shop Halogen plus-size clothing here.

12. Kiyonna

Image zoom KIYONNACURVES/INSTAGRAM

If you've got a wedding to attend, check out Kiyonna's wear-everywhere dresses.

Shop Kiyonna plus-size clothing here.

13. PrettyLittleThing

Image zoom INSTAGRAM

Here's a brand that's all over Instagram, with celebrity endorsements from stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Ashanti. Keep it on your radar for those moments when you need a look for girls' night out.

Shop PrettylLittleThing plus-size clothing here.

14. Sanctuary

Image zoom SANCTUARYCLOTHING/INSTAGRAM

You'll want to wear these comfy pants and tops every day. The brand also has cute jackets that will come in handy this winter.

Shop Sactuary plus-size clothing here.

15. Universal Standard

Image zoom UNIVERSALSTANDARD/INSTAGRAM

Every wardrobe needs a strong foundation. Universal Standard's pieces are exactly that.

Shop Universal Standard plus-size clothing here.