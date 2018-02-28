The Affordable Jacket Trend Style Stars Are Wearing This Spring

You already know that having a leather jacket in your closet is a must-have for spring. But this season, any old leather jacket just won't do, especially if you're trying to stand out. You'll need the shiny finish of a patent leather design to make your outfits really pop. And it doesn't have to be expensive patent leather. Vinyl, PVC, anything super glossy will do.

Blake Lively recently stepped out in a Michael Kors design straight off of the runway. But Emily Ratajkowski proved that you don't have to spend a ton of money in order to get the statement-making look. The 26-year-old model/actress rocked a $48 design from Zendaya's clothing line Daya by Zendaya.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

SAF/Splash News

Of course, that stunning piece has already sold out, but don't worry. We've found some more affordable options that will help you look just as fly.

Keep scrolling to find the perfect patent leather jacket to get you through this winter.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own