The Affordable Jacket Trend Style Stars Are Wearing This Spring

You already know that having a leather jacket in your closet is a must-have for spring. But this season, any old leather jacket just won't do, especially if you're trying to stand out. You'll need the shiny finish of a patent leather design to make your outfits really pop. And it doesn't have to be expensive patent leather. Vinyl, PVC, anything super glossy will do. 

Blake Lively recently stepped out in a Michael Kors design straight off of the runway. But Emily Ratajkowski proved that you don't have to spend a ton of money in order to get the statement-making look. The 26-year-old model/actress rocked a $48 design from Zendaya's clothing line Daya by Zendaya.

Of course, that stunning piece has already sold out, but don't worry. We've found some more affordable options that will help you look just as fly.

Keep scrolling to find the perfect patent leather jacket to get you through this winter.

Patent Leather Moto Jacket

The glossier, the better. Look for pieces with a slippery wet finish.

Alpha & Omega $60 (Originally $98)
Blair Patent Jacket

Look for gold details to add a glamorous touch.

Storets $188
Patent Trench

A navy color gives the trendy jacket an elegant twist.

Warehouse $106 (Originally $176)
Cropped Patent Leather Jacket

A cropped style makes the trend feel a bit more flirtier.

Kenneth Cole $197 (Originally $385)
Emily Patent Biker Jacket

Keep things modern with a style that features an asymmetric zipper.

Boohoo $30
Waterproof Convertible Maternity Raincoat

You'll be excited for rainy days with this red option in your closet.

Modern Eternity $100
Faux Patent Leather Jacket

A moto jacket style will give all of your outfits that cool-girl vibe.

Forever 21 $40
Vinyl Quilted Jacket

The glossy finish even makes puffer jackets look cute.

Mango $80

