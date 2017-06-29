All of These Gorgeous Lace Dresses Are Under $60

Alexis Bennett
Jun 29, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

Get ready to impress (and shock) all of your friends this summer. They will never believe that you purchased these beautiful dresses for less than $60. The amazing finds are covered in delicate lace fabrics, which typically could cost hundreds of dollars. But we've found some ridiculously good designs that only look like they are expensive.

We can thank some of the epic summer sales that are going on right now for the unbelievable deals. Major retailers like Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, and ASOS are slashing prices left and right. It's literally a fashion lover's dream come true.

And you'll be able to rewear the ladylike dresses even when summer is over. They look just as cool draped over your favorite jeans. And you could layering the pretty dresses under a turtleneck during the winter to create a chic warm outfit.

VIDEO: 2 Ways to Wear Peek-a-Boo Lace

 

If you're ready to step up your wardrobe game without blowing your budget, keep scrolling to discover 10 lace dress all under $60.

Strady Lace Midi Dress

Strady Lace Midi Dress

cupcakes and cashmere $41 (Originally $135) SHOP NOW
Lace Bandeau Midi Dress

Lace Bandeau Midi Dress

PrettyLittleThing $24 (Originally $61) SHOP NOW
Lace Trim Midi Dress

Lace Trim Midi Dress

Willow & Clay $59 (Originally $99) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Lace-trimmed silk crepe de chine mini dress

Madewell $45 (Originally $150) SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Lace Trim Cold Shoulder Dress

Love Fire $59 SHOP NOW
Lace Midi Dress

Lace Midi Dress

JOA $57 (Originally $95) SHOP NOW
Ruffle Lace Minidress

Ruffle Lace Minidress

Topshop $35 (Originally $70) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Flounce Sleeve Striped Lace Dress

Paris Sunday $40 SHOP NOW
Lace Midi Dress

Lace Midi Dress

Soprano $33 (Originally $55) SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Cold Shoulder Lace Shift Dress

Missguided $26 (Originally $64) SHOP NOW

