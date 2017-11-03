There Are $40 Faux Fur Coats at Target, and They Actually Look Expensive

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Nov 03, 2017

Yes, affordable fur coats do exist. No, we're not talking about the leftover options from last winter that have been marked down because nobody wants to buy them. We actually found some chic styles that are initially priced under 50 bucks. Crazy, right? In fact, there are a couple of designs that clock in at $40. And there's quite a good range to choose from. The affordable fur coats come in so many styles, from long, glamorous jackets to short, puffy designs.

The best part: You can order one offline and score free shipping because the best affordable fur coats are at Target. Until December 23, the retailer is rewarding us all with free standard shipping with a few exclusions. So you really can't go wrong.

Go ahead and pick your favorite affordable faux fur coat from our roundup below.

Leopard Faux Fur Coat

Leopard Faux Fur Coat

Wrap up in a fur jacket that's decked out with a timeless leopard print.

A New Day $40
Faux Fur Coat

Faux Fur Coat

Keep things light and cozy with a soft pink fur jacket.

A New Day $40
3 of 5 Courtesy

Bomber Puffer Jacket with Fur Hood

Go for a military-inspired look with a green bomber that's topped off with a fur hoodie.

Mossimo for Target $45
Faux Fur Coat

Faux Fur Coat

Make a glamorous statement with a long, jewel-toned faux fur coat.

Mossimo for Target $50
Fur Mix Army Jacket

Fur Mix Army Jacket

And channel your favorite street-style star by grabbing a faux fur jacket with mixed fabrics.

Who What Wear $45

