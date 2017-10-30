Celebrities Are Obsessed With H&M's Fur Coats

Nothing feels better than wrapping up in a fur coat on a chilly winter day. But the one thing that we could all do without are those big price tags that come along with most jackets. Luckily, we're not alone. There are several celebrities that also love finding a great deal. That's why you may have spotted a few of your favorite style stars wearing affordable fur coats from H&M. Yes, H&M.

Whitney Port turned a casual T-shirt-and-jeans moment into a glam statement by layering up with a faux fur coat from H&M. And even Jamie Chung was spotted wearing the same $60 topper. Of course, the exact one is already sold out. But H&M always keeps a stock of similar fur coats that are just as affordable.

Ahead, you'll find more fur coats (that are under $100) from the celebrity-approved brand.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Faux Fur Jacket

Keep warm in this beige, furry number that's equipped with a cozy hood.

H&M $60 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Faux Fur Jacket

Make a statement in a fuzzy leopard print option. The classic print will always be in style.

H&M $60 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Padded Parka

Wrap up in a fur-lined parka with a splash of pink.

H&M $70 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Faux Fur Jacket

Make sure you have a versatile fur jacket that you can wear with all of your outfits.

H&M $70 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Faux Fur Coat

Keep things chic with a neutral color—like this faux shearling option.

H&M $99 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Padded Parka

Stay warm with a pastel jacket that has a fur-lined collar.

H&M $60 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Faux Fur Jacket

And turn heads with a fuzzy design, which features notched lapels.

H&M $99 SHOP NOW

