Celebs Can't Get Enough of This Affordable Fashion Brand

RW/AP, sofiarichie/Instagram
Lashauna Williams
Aug 06, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Two things we love: celebrities and dressing like them. And thanks to the affordable brand Arrive, copping some of A-listers' best looks just got a little bit easier. Lately, we've been spotting some of our favorite fashionistas (read: Tyra Banks, Olivia Munn, and Chanel Iman) on the street (and their Instagram feeds!) is some of the label's cutest separates, dresses, and athleisure pieces. Yup, this one brand does it all. 

VIDEO: Ashley Olsen Wore a Super Oversize White Shirt

 

The current selection is, in a word, noteworthy, and there's still time to sport some of their best summer pieces. Shop some celeb favorites below and view the full collection here.

1 of 5 Splash News

The Halter Wrap Top

available at arriveclothing.com $44 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 JB Lacroix/Getty

The Sheer Turtleneck

available at arriveclothing.com $34 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Joshua Blanchard/Getty

The Cropped Tank Top

available at arriveclothing.com $38 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 sofiarichie/Instagram

The Track Pants

available at arriveclothing.com from $48 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 AP

The Printed Dress

available at arriveclothing.com $128 SHOP NOW

