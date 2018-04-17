The Most Affordable Outfits Celebrities Wore to Coachella

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Apr 17, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

Yep, we're still freaking out over the amazing Coachella performances. (Beyoncé, literally, gave us goosebumps!) But we have to take a moment to acknowledge all of the epic fashion moments, too. Rihanna nearly broke the internet with her fancy-shmancy Ugg boots on Instagram. And the Victoria's Secret Angels invaded the desert with sexy lingerie-inspired outfits.

But all of the best fashion moments had one thing in common: an affordable find. We're talking about the spring and summer essentials that are all under $150. Sadly, the affordable styles will probably sell out soon, especially once the word gets out. So you'd better hop on these deals right now.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

 

1 of 11 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

During Revolve's pool party, Olivia Culpo dressed up her swimsuit with a pair of comfortably heels from Nine West.

$109 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Rich Fury/Getty Images

Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill looked ready for spring in a yellow floral top and ripped jeans. But this look wouldn't be complete without those cute 1.State sandals.

$89 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

The stylish model turned a Victoria's Secret bra into a festival essential by pairing it with a long skirt.

$45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell chose a celebrity-favorite GRLFRND Denim shorts for a pool party with Revolve.

$148 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin toughened up a lace bustier with a pair of relaxed jeans and her favorite white Dr. Martens boots.

$70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Joan Smalls

At Revolve Festival, Joan Smalls showed extra skin with a lace up crop top that's a summer must-have.

$78 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Romee Strijd

Model Romee Strijd dressed up a black crop top with affordable camo pants by Lovers + Friends for the Revolve Festival.

$128 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 LAURENBUSHNELL/INSTAGRAM

Lauren Bushnells

Lauren Bushnell hit up Coachella in a cool leopard dress by Endless Summer.

$148 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 CAMIMENDES/INSTAGRAM

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes found the prettiest beaded top from Nasty Gal and she made it pop with red pants.

$48 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 CHLOEXHALLE

Chloe Bailey

Chloe and Halle posed for Instagram wearing cute outfits. And we're obsessed with Chloe's fluffy Ugg slides.

$130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 BFA

Lottie Moss

At the Ugg Festival Kick-Off Brunch, Lottie Moss rocked a cute checkered dress, which is a design from her affordable PacSun collection.

$40 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!