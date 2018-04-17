The Most Affordable Outfits Celebrities Wore to Coachella

Yep, we're still freaking out over the amazing Coachella performances. (Beyoncé, literally, gave us goosebumps!) But we have to take a moment to acknowledge all of the epic fashion moments, too. Rihanna nearly broke the internet with her fancy-shmancy Ugg boots on Instagram. And the Victoria's Secret Angels invaded the desert with sexy lingerie-inspired outfits.

But all of the best fashion moments had one thing in common: an affordable find. We're talking about the spring and summer essentials that are all under $150. Sadly, the affordable styles will probably sell out soon, especially once the word gets out. So you'd better hop on these deals right now.

