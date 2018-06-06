These Are the Under-$100 Swimsuits That Celebrities Love

Alexis Bennett
Jun 06, 2018

It's amazing how something as tiny as an itty-bitty swimsuit can cost hundreds of dollars. That's why we kind of freak out whenever we find a quality option that's also affordable. And when it's celebrity-approved, too, you can bet that those swimsuits are going to fly off of the shelves.

Yes, stars are usually wearing luxury designs. But every now and then, they'll step out in a look that comes with ridiculously good price tags. And the best part about the affordable brands is that several of the swimsuits come in sizes that cater to all types of body shapes.

If you're ready to hit the beach looking like a celebrity, find out exactly where they purchase their swimsuits below.

1 of 10 KENDALLJENNER/INSTAGRAM

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner gave us 4th of July inspiration in a red and blue two-piece.

Solid & Striped The Jessica Bikini Top, $62, revolve.com. Soild & Striped The Jessica Bikini Bottom, $62; revolve.com.

2 of 10 CHANELIMAN/INSTAGRAM

Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman proved that expectant mothers don't always have to settle for maternity options.

Tularosa Cori Top, $88; revolve.com.

3 of 10 taylor_hill/instagram

Taylor Hill

Hill made a cute statement in a bubblegum pink swimsuit that won't break the bank.

PrettyLittleThing Pink O-Ring Detail Multi-Strap Swimsuit, $19; prettylittlething.us.

4 of 10 INSTARimages.com

Hailey Baldwin

A little white bikini can make a big statement. We love how Hailey Baldwin paired hers with big hoop earrings.

Solid & Striped Bikini Top, $88; shopbop.com. Solid & Striped Elle Bikini Bottoms, $79; shopbop.com.

5 of 10 Iskra Lawrence / Instagram

Iskra Lawrence

Model Iskra Lawrence demonstrated how fab a mix & match bikini can be. Her exact color combination isn't available, but you can still get a similar look at Aerie.

Aerie Lightly Lined Top, $30; aerie.com. Aerie Cha Cha Cheeky Bottoms, $25; aerie.com.

6 of 10 oliviamunn/instagram

Olivia Munn

Munn rocked a classic one-piece with Skinnydip sunglasses during the 4th of July.

Gooseberry So Chic Oasis One-Piece, $99; gooseberryintimates.com

7 of 10 ASHLEYGRAHAM/INSTAGRAM

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham struck a pose in a navy and gold bikini, which features a cute zipper detail.

Ashley Graham x Swimsuitsforall Hotsy Totsy Bikini, $51; swimsuitsforall.com.

8 of 10 BACKGRID

Lais Ribeiro

This is definitely one of the coolest swimsuits you'll ever see. The designs are cut into one piece of fabric that can be twisted and worn either as a top or bottom. Insane, right? What's even more surprising is the price tag.

Nalla Pacific Blue Top or Bottoms, $28; nallaswimwear.com.

 

9 of 10 emrata/instagram

Emily Ratajkowski

The 26-year-old model pratically lives in a bikini, so she knows a thing or two about amazing brands that are also affordable.

Ark White Triangle Bikini Top, $50 arkswimwear.com. Ark White Hybrids Bottoms, $50; arkswimwear.com.

10 of 10 joansmalls/instagram

Joan Smalls

Smalls nailed a fierce pose while while wearing a stylish yet affordable bikini.

Essentials for Zula Olivia Bikini Top, $39; essentialsforzula.com.

