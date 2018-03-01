How To Look Like a Gucci Model for $125 or Less

Chelsea Hall
Mar 01, 2018 @ 11:15 am

Gucci sits at the helm of retro '80s glam, Dapper Dan references, and complex statement pieces that can transform anyone into a style star. But let’s face it, it can be a bit costly to keep up with the latest and greatest of all things Gucci.

For those of you looking to create an Alessandro Michele-approved look—without breaking the bank—we’ve got you covered. Scroll on to see our roundup of affordable pieces to Gucci-fy your wardrobe.

1 of 9

Alpha Floral Frill Dress

Large prints are a must. And pussy-bow necklines are just as important.

Topshop $68 SHOP NOW
2 of 9

Quilted Fanny Pack

Sorry, but you can't avoid the fanny pack. Try wearing it as crossbody just like the celebs do.

Topshop $40 SHOP NOW
3 of 9

Lace Blouse

This high-neck lace blouse is a chic and sexy statement piece to add to your wardrobe.

H&M $50 SHOP NOW
4 of 9

Crystal Wilma Sunglasses

Other brands might be going super skinny when it comes to sunglasses but in a Gucci world, the bigger (and sparklier) the better.

Topshop $60 SHOP NOW
5 of 9

Floral Kimono

Try mixing a pastel floral Kimono with unexpected colors.

Nordstrom $79 SHOP NOW
6 of 9

Scilla Embroidered Shoulder Bag

Nothing screams Gucci like a flashy bag with patches and gold embellishments.

Topshop $68 SHOP NOW
7 of 9

Loafer Slides

You have to add a backless pair of mules to your wardrobe to get the runway look.

& Other Stories $125 SHOP NOW
8 of 9

Floral Print Set

Pajama dressing is key. Look for matching sets in silky fabrics.

Shop the Look: Floral Print Shirt, $60; mango.com. Floral Print Trouser, $60; mango.com.

9 of 9

Horsebit Buckle Loafers

Get a classic look with a pair of leather horsebit buckle loafers.

& Other Stories $125 SHOP NOW

