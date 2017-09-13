Aerie Just Added 5 New Shades to Their Nude Lingerie Collection

Aerie has expanded their Real Me Collection with a line-up of five new shades of nude, meant to cater to women of all skin tones. These new shades are named to describe the Aerie girl: Honesty, Inspiration, Strength, Energy and Confidence.

VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The pieces from the Real Me Collection have a second-skin feel and are made to move with you. In addition to the new shades, Aerie has also debuted three new styles: a lightly lined bra, a boybrief bottom, and a cheeky thong—all of which are constructed with a double-knit fabric, offering support and coverage without the excessive bulk. These pieces were designed to be virtually invisible underneath clothing and were made to be comfortable enough for everyday wear.

Courtesy of Aerie

The collection is available now at Aerie stores and online at aerie.com, retailing from $15 to $40.