Adidas Launches Its First Size-Inclusive Collection with Universal Standard

Image zoom

Fitness fanatics, rejoice: Universal Standard is bringing its size-inclusive mission to Adidas with a new activewear collection.

Through the collaboration, every kind of workout garment you can imagine — leggings, tanks, biker shorts — is available from a size XXS to 4XL.

Image zoom

Image zoom

The capsule was developed partly as a response to the big players in the industry who are limited with their scope of sizes. Lululemon only goes up to size 14, and Nike, who does have a plus-size lineup, stops at a 3XL. “There’s this kind of Marie Antoinette attitude towards larger sizes,” Universal Standard co-founder Alexandra Waldman told The Cut. “It’s like, Oh, someone’s already made their size. Let them have that.”

Image zoom

Now, with the Adidas collab, curvy women have options to choose from. "You can buy great workout gear and look like you’re taken seriously by the activewear industry," Waldman continued. "It’s not just an old pair of whatever stretches, and an oversized T-shirt.”

RELATED: The Internet's Favorite Basics Brand Will Now Carry Sizes 00 to 40

The pricing is also approachable, which is not always a guarantee when it comes to stylish activewear. Everything in the new collection costs between $40 and $90.

*Adds to cart*

You can shop the entire collection now on Adidas's site.