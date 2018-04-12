Yikes! Adidas x Alexander Wang's Season 3 Collection Was Printed With Some Major Mistakes

Adidas Originals and Alexander Wang season 3 pictures just dropped, and the merch includes some huge mistakes. The iconic brands are continuing to embrace tops and bottoms that are purposefully made with imperfections. Why? Because rejection is the new perfection. It's a play into the ever-growing "ugly" trend that fashion kids love. Think pre-wrinkled fabrics and pixelated graphics. Manufacturing errors have never looked so chic.

And the shoes are just as cool, incorporating that classic Adidas vibe that we all love, while embracing Wang's rebellious spirit with cool suede and an upside-down logo on the tongue.

We've got a sneak peek of the first drop below. But make sure you're following @adidasOriginals and @AlexandWangNY on Instagram. The crew will start teasing the pieces during their road trip to Coachella. And be sure to set your alarm clocks, because the collection officially drops on April 21 at select retailers in store and online.