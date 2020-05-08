Adele Broke the Internet in the Dress Trend That’s Going to Be Everywhere This Spring
Of course she looked amazing.
Adele hasn’t posted on her Instagram in nearly six months. She doesn’t really have to, because she is Adele and her presence is felt regardless of frequent outfit selfies. Her talent basically transcends any filter, anyway. Of course, when she decided to take to Instagram on her birthday to say hi to her fans and thank all the frontline workers fighting the pandemic, it went viral. The internet could barely contain its excitement.
The most-liked comment on the photo says it all: “YOU LOOK AMAZING.” But the 137,000 likes on that comment pail in comparison to the 10 million and counting on the actual photo of our goddess and queen Adele herself.
While breaking the internet, one usually wears an iconic look, and Adele delivered in a black Elizinga balloon-sleeve mini dress. While the original dress promptly sold out, it is still (barely) available in bright orange and rainbow polka-dot.
Adele broke the internet because she is Adele, but her dress definitely added to the fanfare. The balloon-sleeve mini dress look has been everywhere lately. This is mostly thanks to the It-girl brand Ganni, which has made that silhouette its signature. Fashion editors and influencers wore it so much during this past London Fashion Week and Copenhagen Fashion Week that LiketoKnow.it reported a 1,600 percent surge in searches for the style. Adele also isn’t the first celebrity to wear the look — Kelly Ripa is a fan as well, although her statement sleeve dresses are often by Reformation.
The internet is still reeling from Adele’s post, and fans are now demanding new music. But instead of demanding more, we’ll just take what she has given us for what it is: a signal to invest in balloon-sleeve dresses ourselves, perhaps while listening to “Rolling in the Deep” on repeat.
Shop the Adele-approved balloon-sleeve dress trend below. Some are even under $100 at Nordstrom.
