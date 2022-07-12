Adam Sandler Summer Has Replaced Hot Girl Summer, and We're Fine With That

There's certainly no shortage of outfit ideas for summer 2022, especially with the rise of so many fun aesthetics. But if your idea of a great warm-weather look involves breezy, comfortable staples — as opposed to bright pink Barbiecore or embellished Fancy Grandma — the Internet has a smart (and, yes, hilarious) solution: Adam Sandler Summer.

Those familiar with Sandler's style know the actor enjoys wearing loose, baggy pieces, often pairing oversized T-shirts with basketball shorts, chunky socks, and sneakers. He's rocked this combo on both the court and at celeb-packed red carpet events, providing us with years-worth of relatable, relaxed outfit inspiration. However, it was only in 2022 that Adam Sandler Summer really took off, as influencers began sharing similar ensembles on TikTok and Instagram. As many have already noted, it's essentially an alternative to the Hot Girl Summer look, which is often associated with cutouts and tight, body-hugging designs.

Whether you're feeling confused or kind of intrigued, not to worry. We're breaking down the Adam Sandler Summer trend ahead, showing you examples of Sandler's actual outfits and how to give them a fashion-girl twist.