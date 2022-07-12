Fashion Clothing Adam Sandler Summer Has Replaced Hot Girl Summer, and We're Fine With That If you love ease and comfort, skip the crazy cutouts for these oversized outfit ideas. By Samantha Sutton Samantha Sutton Instagram Samantha has been working in media for over a decade and joined InStyle's team as the Senior Fashion Editor in 2019. She previously held roles at Coveteur, POPSUGAR, Refinery29, and Men's Fitness, covering both fashion and celebrity/entertainment. In her spare time, she enjoys performing sketch comedy with her friends, watching Love Island, and endlessly scrolling through social media. She is originally from Staten Island, but currently resides in Brooklyn (and sometimes, Schenectady!) with her fiancé J.T., their dog Poppy, and way too many clothes. Samantha graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Rider University. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images/ Amanda Lauro There's certainly no shortage of outfit ideas for summer 2022, especially with the rise of so many fun aesthetics. But if your idea of a great warm-weather look involves breezy, comfortable staples — as opposed to bright pink Barbiecore or embellished Fancy Grandma — the Internet has a smart (and, yes, hilarious) solution: Adam Sandler Summer. Those familiar with Sandler's style know the actor enjoys wearing loose, baggy pieces, often pairing oversized T-shirts with basketball shorts, chunky socks, and sneakers. He's rocked this combo on both the court and at celeb-packed red carpet events, providing us with years-worth of relatable, relaxed outfit inspiration. However, it was only in 2022 that Adam Sandler Summer really took off, as influencers began sharing similar ensembles on TikTok and Instagram. As many have already noted, it's essentially an alternative to the Hot Girl Summer look, which is often associated with cutouts and tight, body-hugging designs. 12 Trends to Try This Summer, According to Stylists and Fashion Experts Whether you're feeling confused or kind of intrigued, not to worry. We're breaking down the Adam Sandler Summer trend ahead, showing you examples of Sandler's actual outfits and how to give them a fashion-girl twist. Hailey Bieber Has Basically Been Recreating Winona Ryder's '80s and '90s Outfits — and We Approve Adam Sandler Is All About Comfy Style Getty Images The actor frequently steps out in pajama-like clothing, including extra-large shirts, baggy shorts, and practical, athletic footwear. It's Easy to Follow the Actor's Lead Getty Images If you, like us, stocked up on so much loungewear over the past few years, it'll be easy to pull together a similar pairing. Finish off this baggy, '90s dad look by slipping on white tube socks and chunky sneakers. Say Yes to Sporty Staples Getty Images Athleisure is here to stay and the popularity of Sandler's style serves as a reminder. Go ahead and invest in some bright track pants, which are versatile enough to pair with a ton of different tops, including sharp-looking polos. RELATED: Luxeleisure Is the Opposite of Being "That Girl" — and That's Exactly Why We Love It Bella Hadid Has Nailed Adam Sandler Summer Getty Images It's not uncommon to spot the model in T-shirts and workout bottoms of her own. Plus, just like Sandler, she loves an emergency layer. It's Possible to Mix It Up Getty Images Sandler has a go-to combination, but there's no need to wear his favorite pieces all at once. There are a ton of creative ways to style an oversized shirt, and if you're rocking a mini dress or a pleated skirt, adding a pair of crew socks will enhance your ensemble. Swap Out Those Bottoms Getty Images Another way to switch things up is by trading your baggy shorts for a maxi or midi skirt. It's still cool, comfortable, and breezy, yet a bit more elevated. Take the Trend Into Autumn Getty Images It may be called Adam Sandler Summer, but the actor has decent ideas for cooler temperatures, too. Simply trade the shorts for cargo pants, add a light jacket, and bam — you're now ready for Adam Sandler Fall. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit