Adam Rippon's Oscars Harness: I Love You

Usually, we snooze through the look-alike tuxedos on the red carpet. But thankfully, Adam Rippon's Oscars appearance is making us take notice ... Just look at his get up. The figure-skating Olympic medalist proved that a black suit doesn't have to be, well, just a black suit.

His Moschino tuxedo came equipped with a shiny bow tie and—most importantly—a leather harness. If you take a closer look, you'll notice that the harness also continues across the cutout shoulder design on his blazer (Like it? Try the T-shirt version here).

So why did Rippon decide to wear a harness to the 2018 Oscars? Well, perhaps he's planning a surprise performance during the show. Those extra buckles will come in handy in case he needs to be lifted, right?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Or maybe he was trying to mix in some bad boy edge next to that angel face of his. This look is definitely giving us Fifty Shades of Grey vibes. Or maybe he simply did it all in the name of fashunnn.

Update: Rippon weighed in on his now semi-famous harness on Twitter a couple days after the Oscars dust settled, and his can-do fashion attitude is still going strong.

I think fashion is all about self expression and I chose to wear what I wore on the red carpet because I felt cool AF. Everyone should take risks, be bold, and not give a 💩. It’s LOTS of fun. Huge thanks to my team for dressing me and make me feel like a sexy MF. pic.twitter.com/gimDFyJPYd — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) March 6, 2018

"I think fashion is all about self expression and I chose to wear what I wore on the red carpet because I felt cool AF," he wrote. "Everyone should take risks, be bold, and not give a [poop emoji]. It’s LOTS of fun. Huge thanks to my team for dressing me and make me feel like a sexy MF."