Adam Lippes's New Target Collection Delivers a Fresh Take on Plaid 

Courtesy
Caroline Vazzana
Aug 13, 2015

American fashion designer Adam Lippes's latest capsule collection with Target is proof that his brand is growing faster than ever. Last night, Lippes and Target celebrated the collaboration, which consists predominantly of plaid—​a material that Lippes has always loved working with. The plaid-heavy collection plays well with Target's in-store "plaid takeover," which was announced earlier this summer. "I loved working with buffalo plaid my whole career and a chance to work with Target was a double, yea!" Lippes says.

The set up featured just about anything and everything plaid. From shoes and clothing to rugs and wallpaper, the entire location mimicked Target's checkered theme for fall. We sat down with Lippes to chat more about his collection, which hits stores and target.com Sept. 27, and how to style his fresh take on buffalo plaid.  

1 of 5 Courtesy

“When you look at the clothes we didn’t do buffalo plaid in a super sporty way.  We did it in a much more refined way." 

Shirtdress in Painterly Black Plaid, $49.99. Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat in Black/White Plaid, $29.99. 

2 of 5 Courtesy

"I think the outerwear and some of the knits are my favorites."

Mohair Coat in Grey/White Plaid, $69.99. 

3 of 5 Courtesy

"This is the kind of plaid that can really take you anywhere." 

Shearling Jacket in Oatmeal Plaid, $59.99. Cowl-Neck Fringe Sweater in Oatmeal Plaid, $39.99. 

4 of 5 Courtesy

"You can wear it for a night out, to work, on the weekends. Like with a skinny pair of dark jeans and a great white t-shirt." 

Blouse in Black/White Microplaid, $34.99. Jogger Pant in Black/Grey Plaid, $29.99. Pointed-Toe Pump in Black/White Plaid, $39.99. 

5 of 5 Courtesy

"I think all of the pieces are very versatile and can be used in a lot of different ways." 

Cowl-Neck Fringe Sweater in Oatmeal Plaid, $39.99. Shearling Drawstring Crossbody Bag in Natural, $34.99. 

