Adam Lippes's New Target Collection Delivers a Fresh Take on Plaid 

American fashion designer Adam Lippes's latest capsule collection with Target is proof that his brand is growing faster than ever. Last night, Lippes and Target celebrated the collaboration, which consists predominantly of plaid—​a material that Lippes has always loved working with. The plaid-heavy collection plays well with Target's in-store "plaid takeover," which was announced earlier this summer. "I loved working with buffalo plaid my whole career and a chance to work with Target was a double, yea!" Lippes says.

The set up featured just about anything and everything plaid. From shoes and clothing to rugs and wallpaper, the entire location mimicked Target's checkered theme for fall. We sat down with Lippes to chat more about his collection, which hits stores and target.com Sept. 27, and how to style his fresh take on buffalo plaid.

