Acne Studios Is Launching a Completely Separate Denim Line

Big news: Fashion's resident cool-girl brand Acne Studios, beloved for its leather jackets, pointed-toe ankle boots, and jeans, is radically rethinking the latter. Today, the Stockholm-based line unveils an entirely separate denim collection called Acne Studios Blå Konst (translation: "blue art"), which includes three core styles for women and men—a baggy fit, a straight fit, and a skinny fit—along with supplemental pieces in graphic, anything-but-basic fabrics that get updated each season.

The change marks a return to Acne Studio's roots: Creative director Jonny Johansson famously launched the brand in 1997 by doling out 100 free pairs of jeans. Yet it also nods to the present with its runway-caliber offerings, which, according to Johansson, take inspiration from the Swedish outdoors and the artist's uniform (think: culottes and utilitarian jumpsuits). "I see the wearer as an artist, as she patiently crafts her own garment into something distinct," he said in a press release.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: How to Cut Jeans Into Shorts

Here, shop our five picks before they sell out faster than you can say, "I want that." Prices range from $45 to $590.