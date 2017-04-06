Acne Studios Is Launching a Completely Separate Denim Line

Collier Schorr
Claire Stern
Apr 06, 2017 @ 9:30 am

Big news: Fashion's resident cool-girl brand Acne Studios, beloved for its leather jackets, pointed-toe ankle boots, and jeans, is radically rethinking the latter. Today, the Stockholm-based line unveils an entirely separate denim collection called Acne Studios Blå Konst (translation: "blue art"), which includes three core styles for women and men—a baggy fit, a straight fit, and a skinny fit—along with supplemental pieces in graphic, anything-but-basic fabrics that get updated each season.

The change marks a return to Acne Studio's roots: Creative director Jonny Johansson famously launched the brand in 1997 by doling out 100 free pairs of jeans. Yet it also nods to the present with its runway-caliber offerings, which, according to Johansson, take inspiration from the Swedish outdoors and the artist's uniform (think: culottes and utilitarian jumpsuits). "I see the wearer as an artist, as she patiently crafts her own garment into something distinct," he said in a press release.

Here, shop our five picks before they sell out faster than you can say, "I want that." Prices range from $45 to $590.

Lamp indigo fitted denim jacket

Acne Studios $380 SHOP NOW
Paint Twill letterbox red boat neck top

Acne Studios $220 SHOP NOW
Log print loose fit jeans

Acne Studios $390 SHOP NOW
Bolt Canvas khaki green jumpsuit

Acne Studios $590 SHOP NOW
South Mid Blue straight leg jeans

Acne Studios $300 SHOP NOW

