Here's the Exclusive Promo Code for Olivia Palermo's Favorite Leggings

LISVETT SERRANT/startraksphoto.com
Alexis Bennett
Nov 10, 2017 @ 9:00 am

If you're in need of cozy leggings that are also stylish, look no further. One of the brands that Olivia Palermo wears non-stop is hooking InStyle readers up with an exclusive discount. On November 10, Koral activewear will take 25 percent off of purchases made on the brand's website. All you have to do is enter our secret promo code "INSTYLE25" before checking out.

You can cop celebrity-approved leggings and beautiful sports bras without paying full price. Don't forget this deals is over at midnight, so you might as well start shopping now. You'll find some of the best items ahead.

Aden Legging in Midnight Blue

Try out a shiny pair of leggings to channel your favorite street-style star.

Drive High-Rise Leggings

Invest in a great pair of black leggings and don't forget to have fun with a geometric print.

Frame High-Rise Legging

Show off a hint of skin with a design that has sheer panels.

