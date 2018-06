9 Ways to Make Your Wardrobe Pop

5 of 12 Albert Michael/Startraks

If You Love Gray, Try Pastels

Worn in an unbroken streak from head to toe, these two tones can seem flat and chilly. And while pastels may strike you as way too sweet, tossing them in the mix creates a fashion alchemy that's as sophisticated as it is romantic. Enhance the neutrals you already own by selecting pretty but muted shades such as blush, lavender, sky peach or even a washed indigo.