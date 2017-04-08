9 Chic Gaucho Jeans Worth Trying

Christian Vierig/Getty; Embroidery by LaughingWife
Brooke Ely Danielson
Apr 08, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Let's talk about gaucho jeans, shall we? Consider this the wide-leg trend of the season, especially for summer. Super flattering, and super comfy, the gaucho draws a nice silhouette on the body, drawing attention away from your hips. Plus, the gaucho can be styled for so many different occasions, from a casual weekend brunch with girlfriends to date night. Throw on a slinky t-shirt with some sky high heels and paint the town red. Below, shop our favorites. 

 

VIDEO: Closet Confidential: How To Refresh Your Denim

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Light wash with a sandal, the perfect summer look.

Mossimo for Target $30 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Go Two-tone for the fun factor, and add dimension to your outfit. 

Robert Rodriguez $245 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

White denim is always a fresh look.

Current Elliott $251 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

High-rise and classic can do no wrong. 

Gap $70 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

try tall wide-leg crop with sneakers.  

Madewell $128 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Tie your waist up in a bow. 

J. Crew $100 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Tuck your favorite sweater into this pair. 

Michael Kors $495 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Bleached out and babe-a-lish. Throw them on with your favorite t-shirt.

J Brand Denim $230 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

A wide leg jean fit for date night.

A.P.C. $235 SHOP NOW

