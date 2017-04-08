9 Chic Gaucho Jeans Worth Trying

Let's talk about gaucho jeans, shall we? Consider this the wide-leg trend of the season, especially for summer. Super flattering, and super comfy, the gaucho draws a nice silhouette on the body, drawing attention away from your hips. Plus, the gaucho can be styled for so many different occasions, from a casual weekend brunch with girlfriends to date night. Throw on a slinky t-shirt with some sky high heels and paint the town red. Below, shop our favorites.

VIDEO: Closet Confidential: How To Refresh Your Denim