With the second collaboration of Opening Ceremony and Esprit we are feeling pretty nostalgic. Dive back into the ’80s and ’90s with us and see where it all began with the original Esprit.

You can shop the new Esprit by Opening Ceremony collection at Opening Ceremony. Prices range from $40 to $225.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Celebrity Hair Stylist Jen Atkin's Best Festival Hairstyles