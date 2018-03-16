8 Plus-Size Spring Dresses Under $120

Alexis Bennett (Text) and Kim Duong (Market)
Mar 16, 2018 @ 6:00 pm

As winter draws to a turbulent close , we can’t help but to have lucid daydreams of warmer weather and the breezy dresses to go with it. Oh, what we would give to be floating around town in a flouncy dress and absolutely no puffer coat in sight! Soon, the calendar beckons. Soon.

In preparation for the warmer days ahead, we’ve gathered up seven plus-size spring dresses that won’t break the bank. From light denim dresses to florals for spring that are actually groundbreaking, scroll through for our shopping guide to perfect spring dresses under $50.

Bardot Cold Shoulder Dip Back Pastel

ASOS Curve $95 SHOP NOW
BUTTON FRONT DENIM MAXI DRESS

Ashley Stewart $42 (Originally $60) SHOP NOW
Striped Asymmetrical Shirtdress

INC International Concepts $110 SHOP NOW
High-Low Dress

NY Collection $50 (Originally $70) SHOP NOW
Mixed-Stripe Off-The-Shoulder Fit & Flare Dress

NY Collection $50 (Originally $70) SHOP NOW
Floral Maxi Dress

Forever 21 $32 (Originally $45) SHOP NOW
Plaid Ruffle Hem Checker Dress

Who What Wear $37 SHOP NOW
Pinstripe High Low Shirtdress

Eloquii $120 SHOP NOW

