8 Cropped Leggings You Need for the Impending Warmth

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Alexis Parente
Apr 01, 2017 @ 10:30 am

We are taking yet another note from our sporty goddess, Gigi Hadid, and bringing our athleisure style into these warmer days. Although we’d love to break out the short shorts we aren’t there just yet. But I think we are all ready to retire our full length leggings and bring on the crops. BONUS—a cropped cut you will help to elongate your legs and make for a great athleisure look.

VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring

 

We shopped the best cropped leggings at every price point so we can wear them right up until shorts weather.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Black & White Printed

Nike $45 (originally $60) SHOP NOW
2 of 8

Subtle Print

Adidas $55 SHOP NOW
3 of 8

Branded Band

Topshop $62 SHOP NOW
4 of 8

Pattern Block It

Gap $65 SHOP NOW
5 of 8

Graphic Illusion

Sweaty Betty $75 SHOP NOW
6 of 8

Seamless Sensation

Tory Sport $95 SHOP NOW
7 of 8

The Runner Crop

Laain $126 SHOP NOW
8 of 8

Color Blocked

Live The Process $150 SHOP NOW

