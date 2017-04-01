8 Cropped Leggings You Need for the Impending Warmth

We are taking yet another note from our sporty goddess, Gigi Hadid, and bringing our athleisure style into these warmer days. Although we’d love to break out the short shorts we aren’t there just yet. But I think we are all ready to retire our full length leggings and bring on the crops. BONUS—a cropped cut you will help to elongate your legs and make for a great athleisure look.

We shopped the best cropped leggings at every price point so we can wear them right up until shorts weather.