Kate Bosworth

The stylish actress proves that standout accessories can be just as versatile as their basic black brethren! Bosworth changes up her casual looks with cherry-red buckle boots (left) and a tri-tone bag (right), both from Chloe, even combining the two for an effortlessly cool and totally unforgettable outfit (center).