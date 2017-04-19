7 Dresses We Think Pippa Middleton Should Wear to Her Rehearsal Dinner

Wedding bells are ringing for Pippa Middleton. The big day is just a month away, and the beautiful sister of the Duchess of Cambridge is gearing up to marry her very own Prince. Is anyone else's imagination running wild with what Pippa could possibly be wearing to the pre-wedding festivities? Is she is opting to wear a bold statement-making dress to her rehearsal dinner, a simple slip or a classic floral jacquard off-the-shoulder number? Here are 7 dresses we think Pippa Middleton should consider for her rehearsal dinner.

VIDEO: Pippa Middleton's Best Style Moments