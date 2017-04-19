7 Dresses We Think Pippa Middleton Should Wear to Her Rehearsal Dinner

Keith Hewitt/GC Images
Wedding bells are ringing for Pippa Middleton. The big day is just a month away, and the beautiful sister of the Duchess of Cambridge is gearing up to marry her very own Prince. Is anyone else's imagination running wild with what Pippa could possibly be wearing to the pre-wedding festivities? Is she is opting to wear a bold statement-making dress to her rehearsal dinner, a simple slip or a classic floral jacquard off-the-shoulder number? Here are 7 dresses we think Pippa Middleton should consider for her rehearsal dinner. 

1 of 7 Courtesy

An off-the-shoulder option even her fiancé will fancy.

Johanna Ortiz $1,195 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

A very birdal crepe de chine dress in white.

Roksanda Ilincic $2,275 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Full skirt, full style. 

Lela Rose $2,695 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

A romantic yellow gown could be the ultimate dress for the rehearsal. 

Rochas $2,216 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Simple elegance and perfect to be paired with statement earrings. 

Vilshenko $770 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Floral Jacquared will make an elegant impression.

Brock Collection $2,450 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

A sexier option one couldn't forget. 

The Vampire's Wife $702 SHOP NOW

