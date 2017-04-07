7 High Waisted Bikinis You'll Want to Wear All Summer Long

Brooke Ely Danielson
Apr 07, 2017

As summer rapidly approaches we're paying tribute to the "OG" of all things swim and surf related, Gidget. The ultimate surfer girl, Gidget rocked the high waisted bikini and really started a trend that is still to be cherished. There are so many upsides to this kind of swimsuit, and at the top of the list is its powerful ability to hide a part of your stomach you may be feeling self-conscious about. Consider going a little more risqué on the top as the high-waist provides more coverage (usually) or get playful in a ruffle detailed bright red suit. No matter what we are sure you are going to look like a mega-babe by the pool, swimming in the ocean or just laying out with your girlfriends on a hot summer day. 

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Imagine this ruffle bikini poolside in Palm Springs. 

Lisa Marie Fernandez $420 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

The white high waisted bikini could be a perfect honeymoon suit.

Norma Kamali $460 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Get the illusion of a one-piece in a bikini. Fold as high or low as you want.

Eres $690 (sold as a set) SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

floral-print and oh-so feminine for your beach vacation. 

Dolce & Gabbana $670 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Red hot and ready for the pool.

OYE $350 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

This might be the ultimate lady-like bandeau bikini for a trip to the islands perhaps. 

Jonathan Simkhai $350 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

You can certainly zig-zag your way through the ocean in this bikini.

Topshop $61 SHOP NOW

