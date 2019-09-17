The Return of 7 For All Mankind Jeans Is Upon Us

Image zoom Peter Parker / SplashNews.com

It's hard to tell from street-style photos if we're in 2019 or 2004. French manicures and flipped bobs are all very "hip" right now, and it's not just beauty trends that are going retro.

On the fashion side of things, I'm seeing bubble skirts and high-heel flip-flops everywhere. And it looks like 7 For All Mankind jeans are joining the comeback list.

Sevens helped to kick off the concept of "luxury" jeans back when Kim Kardashian had bangs, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were married, and Miley Cyrus was partying in the USA. All three of the ladies, by the way, were fans of wearing 7 for All Mankind. Even men (like Ashton Kutcher) couldn't say no to the denim brand, making it reach cult status before going viral was even a thing. It's clear to see why so many stars loved their 7 For All Mankind pieces. The brand was one of the first to prove that jeans didn't have to be just another casual pair of pants by using high-quality material and adding a premium price tag.

Remember when Fergie belted out, "7 jeans, True Religion. I say no but they keep giving," in the Black Eyed Peas song "My Humps"? I begged my mom for a pair because of those lyrics. The cost made my request a little difficult to secure, but I was finally able to get my own pair on my 15th birthday.

Fifteen years later, I'm kind of wishing I'd held on to them because Priyanka Chopra stepped out wearing 7 For All Mankind's 'A' Pocket Jeans ($159; nordstrom.com), and they seriously look so damn good on her. She wore them with Vita Fede sunglasses, a Elleme bag, and a tucked-in Prabal Gurung blouse that shows the jean's snug fit.

Chopra isn't the only one who's wearing the brand lately. Add Emma Roberts and Lilly Collins to the group of celebs who are here for 7 For All Mankind in 2019.