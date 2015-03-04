Shake up your office culture with a graphic pant paired with a structured white blazer. Ditch the jacket to reveal a sporty tank that will keep you rockin’ through the night.
The Power Dresser
Create the perfect mixture of sassy and sweet with a belted trench dress. Keep it simple at work with a classic wedge, but heat things up after hours with a sexy stiletto and a statement wristlet.
The Perfect Mixer
Step up your executive etiquette with a silky soft blouse and a feminine A-line skirt. Once you’re out of the boardroom, let your hair down and grab a flirty cropped trench to get your look ready for the happiest of hours.
The Athelady
Push the limits on the atheleisure trend by coupling a sexy black sandal and a sporty pant for an office-casual victory. Swap out your sky-highs for some sneakers for an active look fit for a frontrunner.
The Gallery Hopper
Breathe new life into your power suit with an all-white-everything combo contrasted with black detail. Pair with a striped-statement sweater and a classic mule for a creative ensemble that will keep up with your gallery-hopping rendezvous.
