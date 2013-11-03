5 Stylists Reveal How to Look Cool While Staying Warm This Winter

Andrea Cheng
Nov 03, 2013 @ 6:48 pm

We're in the throes of gearing up for pending blizzards, freezing temps and overall bone-chilling cold. And even though all we want to do is to stay huddled up indoors, it's unfortunately not an option (for those who still want to function in society, or in life for that matter). So we called up the biggest style players we know and picked their brains on how to look chic, regardless of the forecast. Here, five celebrity stylists, including Cristina Ehrlich, Miranda Almond and Nicole Chavez, dish exclusively to InStyle.com on their must-haves for the season, from long shawl-style sweaters to knee-high boots, and how to wear them. And since they're chock full of gems, they offered up the best styling tips for the season. Go ahead, read on to look your best yet all season long.

Celebrity Stylist: Cristina Ehrlich

Notable clients: Penelope Cruz, Jessica Pare, Allison Williams, Tina Fey, Julianna Margulies

Styling tip: "It's all about layering. A perfect example: If you're wearing a blouse, layer a knit vest before putting on your leather bomber jacket or winter coat."
Cristina's Winter Must-Have

A go-to sweater or cardigan, like this super-soft long shawl from M.Patmos. Click through to shop the style and to read more of her tips. Cashmere, $950; mpatmos.com.
Fit Matters

"On the shorter side? Choose a more fitted sweater. If you have some height, the long shawl style is perfect." Weekend by Max Mara, wool, viscose, cashmere and polyamide, $273; harrods.com.
Learn How to Wear It

"Style it with a fitted camisole and a great leather legging." Allude, cashmere, $579; farfetch.com.
Be Wary of Fads

"As the season changes, everyone is in search of the new trendy sweater." Whatever you choose, make sure it's dictated by what works for you, not by fads. Topshop, acrylic, angora, nylon and wool, $90; topshop.com.
Celebrity Stylist: Elizabeth Stewart

Notable clients: Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Amanda Seyfried

Styling tip: "The first step is a great coat, especially a red one-it breaks up the myriad of black outfits everyone has for winter. Try layering a long sweater under a short coat-the look is fantastic."
Elizabeth's Winter Must-Have

A black cape, because it's cozy and chic. Her pick: This textured wool Nina Ricci. Click through to shop the style and to read more of her tips. Wool, polyester and elastane, $2,400; barneys.com.
Elevate It With Accessories

"Add pops of color to the black with colorful knit hats and gloves, like this Eugenia Kim ombre beanie or these striped Missoni gloves." Burberry, merino wool, $665; stylebop.com.
Double-Check the Material

"The cape should be a comfortable fabric." Zara, wool, polyester and viscose, $179; zara.com.
Consider a Different Hue

Not a fan of neutrals? Try a standout color: cobalt blue. Asos, polyester, viscose and elastane, $94; asos.com.
Celebrity Stylist: Nicole Chavez

Notable clients: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Rachel Bilson, Kristen Bell, Katherine Heigl

Styling tip: "I look to accessories to chic out my winter looks. My go-to is a loosely draped print scarf: Leopard is timeless, but this season, plaid will be the print du jour."
Nicole's Winter Must-Have

"A black leather jogger pant. Leather is a huge trend this fall, and I love the idea of combining sporty and chic." Click through to shop the style and to read more of her tips. Vince, lamb leather, $1,085; vince.com.
Worth the Splurge

"Fit and quality are essential, so splurge on this investment piece. Look for a pair that is slightly cropped and narrow at the ankle with ample room through the thigh to create that downtown chic vibe."Rag amp Bone, leather, $660; lagarconne.com.
Dress It Up

"I love it paired with an embellished tank or sweatshirt (another trend for fall) for a more casual daytime look. For a night out, the jogger pant looks great with a tank and animal print (snakeskin is my print of choice) and silk blazer with a pointed heel." Topshop, polyurethane, $76; topshop.com.
Celebrity Stylist: Miranda Almond

Notable clients: Drew Barrymore, Cate Blanchett, Audrey Tautou

Styling tip: "I like the idea of layering a belted wool blazer under a simple single-breasted coat for extra warmth with style. A well cut coat with no buttons but a simple tie belt (in camel, cream or pale pink) or a traditional men's Crombie style (in classic navy, pale gray or black) are my fail-safe pieces for winter."
Miranda's Must-Have

A pair of classic knee-high boots-these Maison Martin Margiela ones are currently her favorites: “I love that they have a worn-in look already and are both wide in the leg for that slightly ‘70s feel.” Click through to shop the style and to read more of her tips. Leather, $1,070; net-a-porter.com.
Go Up Half a Size

“Going a half size up allows room for wearing thicker socks over tights.” Marc by Marc Jacobs, leather, $743; farfetch.com.
Pay Attention to the Heel

"Chunkier heels are better for knee-high boots. Finding the perfect heel height is important for all-day wear." Nine West, leather, $169; ninewest.com.
Boots Made For Walkin'

If high-heel boots aren't your thing, look for a flat knee-high pair, instead. Steve Madden, leather and man-made, $100; stevemadden.com.
Celebrity Stylist: Estee Stanley

Notable clients: Lea Michele, Jessica Biel, Christina Hendricks, the Olsen twins

Styling tip: "A great coat in black, gray or camel will always make you look chic while staying warm."
Estee's Must-Have

"This fun feathered Dries Van Noten dress-feathers are always great for the holidays." Click through to shop the style and to read more of her tips. Silk and ostrich feathers, $1,665; barneys.com.
Stick With Understated Shades

"When buying feathered anything, keep the color subdued, nothing outrageous, so you won’t hate the dress six months from now. The goal is to make the piece a classic that will last a lifetime." Alice + Olivia, silk, nylon, rayon, ostrich feathers, $600; net-a-porter.com.
Keep Everything Else to a Minimum

"To style a fun and flirty feathered dress, make sure you keep it simple. The feathers are already accessories as is." Lipsy VIP, polyester and feather, $205; asos.com.

