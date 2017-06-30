The 4th of July Sales That All Fashion Girls Will Shop This Weekend

Of course, we're excited to celebrate Independence Day with our family and friends around the pool. But we're even more enthusiastic about the epic sales surrounding the holiday. Several retailers are helping us stock up on all of our favorite designers with major deals. In fact, there are so many sales going on, it's pretty much impossible to stay on top of all of the great offers.

But we're here to help. We've rounded up the best of the best discounts that need to be on your radar. The markdowns include epic price cuts on runway designs, and some also come with free shipping. So you really can't go wrong. Oh, and you might want to move fast because a few brands have already launched their Fourth of July sales.

Keep scrolling to discover our favorite 4th of July sales.

Net-a-Porter

Enjoy up to 70% off of designer clothing, shoes, and accessories while supplies last.

Frame Denim

Take an extra 25% off of sale items from now until July 5.

Coach

Enjoy 50% off of all sale styles during the 4th of July sale.

J.Crew

Take 50% off sale items with the code "SALETIME" from June 30 to July 2.

Steve Madden

Get 25% off plus free shipping with the promo code "FIREWORKS" from June 30 through July 4.

Ralph Lauren

Get up to 50% off and take an extra 30% off of select sale styles with the promo code "JULY" from June 29 to July 5.

ASOS

Score up to 70% off of select styles while supplies last.

Bandier

Receive up to 50% off of select products while supplies last.

JCPenney

Score an extra 25% off when you spend $100 or more with your JCPenney Credit Card. Use the promo code "34BUYNOW" between now and July 4.

Ann Taylor

Enjoy 50% off of everything with the promo code "JUSTBEACHY" from June 29 to July 3.

Foot Locker

Take an extra 25% off of clearance items online only from June 29 to July 4.

Sperry

Take up to 50% off of select sale styles from now until July 12.

French Connection

Score and extra 50% off of sale items with the code "F50SBR" from now until July 18.

Topshop

Get up to 50% off of select items.

Of a Kind

Take 30% off of select products June 20 until July 6.

Genuine People

Enjoy 30% off of new arrivals and sale items with the promo code "FOURTH" from June 27 to July 5.

Daniel Patrick

Take 20% off of everything (excluding sale items) in store and online from June 28 to July 4.

Tolani

Receive 25% off of your purchase with the promo code "JULY4" from June 28 to July 4.

Adrianna Papell

Take 20% off of items sitewide (excluding sale & clearance) from July 1 to July 4.

Henri Bendel

Receive an additional 10% off sale items as well as 10% off non-sale items during the weekend of the 4th.

Endless Summer

Get 20% off all sale items (excludes new arrivals) with the promo code "FIREWORKS" from July 1 to July 5.

WET Swimwear

Enjoy 30% off sitewide with the promo code "WET2017JULY4 from July 1 to July 5.

Parker Smith

Get 30% off of newly marked down product from June 30 through July 7.