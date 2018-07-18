4 Outfits That Prove Spandex Shorts Are Acceptable Outside of the Gym

Photo Illustration. Photo: John Sheene/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock
Jenna Pizzuta (Market)
Jul 18, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Have you been paying extra attention to Hailey Baldwin lately? I have. And (to be brutally honest) while I've never fancied her a style star per se, I have become increasingly interested in her ability to make spandex gym shorts look chic, even, maybe, possible ... work appropriate?

It's a trend the Kardashians have been rocking for a while and Baldwin, too, has adopted: pairing a simple black spandex short with something snazzy on top: a blazer, a button-down ... Think of it as summer's answer to how to wear leggings out in public without looking like a slob!

Here, we explore outfit ideas so you can look chic on the top and gym on the bottom. Yes, it's now a thing.

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Empire Is Worth $900 Million - and She Hasn't Even Turned 21 Yet

 

1 of 4 Getty Images, Courtesy

Blazer + Wrap Belt + Spandex Shorts

Shop the look: Ganni blazer, $350; net-a-porter.com. J.Crew belt, $40, jcrew.com. Nagnata shorts, $175; net-a-porter.com. Danse Lente bag, $380; net-a-porter.com. Schutz mules, $180; shopbop.com

Advertisement
2 of 4 Getty Images, Courtesy

Graphic T-Shirt + Parka + Spandex Shorts

Shop the look: Isabel Marant Etoile t-shirt, $150; mytheresa.com. H&M parka, $40; hm.com. Climawear shorts, $38; nordstrom.com. Avec La Troupe belt bag, $395; shopbop.com. Nike Air Max sneakers, $193; mytheresa.com

3 of 4 Getty Images, Courtesy

Oversized Button Down + Spandex Shorts

Shop the look: & Other Stories button down, $89; stories.com. The Upside shorts, matchesfashion.com. NEED sunglasses, $98; needsupply.com. Mango bag, $30; mango.com. Raf Simons for Adidas slides, $65 (originally $130); bloomingdales.com

Advertisement
4 of 4 Getty Images, Courtesy

Crop Top + Lightweight Jacket + Spandex Shorts

Shop the look: Live The Process cropped top, $97; mytheresa.com. Topshop kimono, $140; topshop.com. Boohoo shorts, $12 (originally $24); boohoo.com. Kayu clutch, $205; modaoperandi.com. Stuart Weitzman heels, $398; shopbop.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!