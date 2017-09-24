3 Ways to Style a Wool Coat for Fall

With the change of season comes a hard decision—Do I buy a new wool coat or do I keep the old one? If it’s time to buy, you’re in luck. The trick to getting the most out of this fall staple is to find a style that is multi-functional, one you can wear to work with a dress and on the weekend with sweatpants—and we found three great options that can be worn with any look. If you’re looking to recycle last season's coat (no shame in that), you can still get a refresh by taking a crack at our styling cues. Scroll down to shop our favorite pieces that can be paired with your current (or brand-new) coat.

VIDEO: Let Selena Gomez Teach You How to Dress for Transitional Weather

We put together three chic ways to wear your new or old wool coat this season—from the office to the weekend to the in-between.