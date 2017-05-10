All the Fashion Girls Will Be Shopping on This New Parisian Website

Christian Vierig/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Alexis Bennett

You might as well go ahead and bookmark 24 Sèvres. It's the new shopping website by LVMH, and we're predicting that it's going to be a go-to for street-style stars.

If you're not familiar with LVMH, the luxury goods company owns brands across several categories, from wine to cosmetics. But most importantly, it's home to some of our favorite fashion houses that are always ahead of the trends—think Louis Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy, and Fendi. This is a major move, especially since several prestigious labels like Céline don't even have online shopping on their websites.

24 Sèvres will carry over 150 lust-worthy brands, including Prada, Gucci, and Maison Margiela. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until June 6 to see exactly what will be sold on the website. But in the mean time, you can shop some of the goodies we hope to find on 24 Sèvres in our gallery ahead.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Mini Flowerland Leather Backpack

Fendi $2,650 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Licorice Fil Coupé Balloon Sleeve Dress

Marc Jacobs $2,600 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Small Flamenco Knot Nappa Leather Bag

Loewe $1,550 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Casati Pearl Two-Strap Sandals

Nicholas Kirkwood $895 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Off-the-Shoulder Top

Emilio Pucci $1,420 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Cotton-Twill Skirt

Kenzo $625 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Leather Mules

Givenchy $895 SHOP NOW

