22 Gorgeous Cover-Ups That Double As Daywear

Christian Vierig/Getty
If you are going to purchase a swimsuit cover-up, why not spend your hard-earned cash on a gorgeous dress that can also double as daywear (and maybe even nightwear)? We’ve rounded up the most beautiful cover-ups that can definitely take you straight from the beach to a casual dinner with friends and family.
Granted, these cover-ups have such beautiful, breathable fabrics you might want to skip the beach all together and frolic around the city in one of the below picks. Keep these day-dresses (and your “I’m on vacation” mindset) relaxed by pairing the frocks with chic, casual sandals for maximum comfort.
