22 Gorgeous Cover-Ups That Double As Daywear

Christian Vierig/Getty
Taylor Reagan
Jun 16, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

If you are going to purchase a swimsuit cover-up, why not spend your hard-earned cash on a gorgeous dress that can also double as daywear (and maybe even nightwear)? We’ve rounded up the most beautiful cover-ups that can definitely take you straight from the beach to a casual dinner with friends and family.

Granted, these cover-ups have such beautiful, breathable fabrics you might want to skip the beach all together and frolic around the city in one of the below picks. Keep these day-dresses (and your “I’m on vacation” mindset) relaxed by pairing the frocks with chic, casual sandals for maximum comfort.

1 of 22 Courtesy

Jagger Day Dress

Kalita $660 SHOP NOW
2 of 22 Courtesy

Camille open-back cotton kaftan

Rhode Resort $185 SHOP NOW
3 of 22 Courtesy

Long Sleeve Peasant Dress with Multicolored RicRac

Lisa Marie Fernandez $1,265 SHOP NOW
4 of 22 Courtesy

Embroidered Puff Sleeved Tunic Dress

Genuine People $85 (originally $108) SHOP NOW
5 of 22 Courtesy

Maldives striped mid-weight linen dress

Vita Kin $706 SHOP NOW
6 of 22 Courtesy

Crochet Pleated Maxi Dress

Yvonne S $640 SHOP NOW
7 of 22 Courtesy

Smocked off-the-shoulder gingham beach dress

J. Crew $80 SHOP NOW
8 of 22 Courtesy

Ballet Wrap cotton dress

Loup Charmant $250 SHOP NOW
9 of 22 Courtesy

Blue Cotton Beaded Umgeni Playsuit

All Things Mochi $215 (originally $430) SHOP NOW
10 of 22 Courtesy

Flower Pixel dress

March 11 $825 (originally $1,178) SHOP NOW
11 of 22 Courtesy

Beth Prairie Lace Button-Down Dress

LoveShackFancy $365 SHOP NOW
12 of 22 Courtesy

Summer Night Silk Dress

Warm $795 SHOP NOW
13 of 22 Courtesy

Embroidered Maxi Dress

Hemant & Nandita $450 SHOP NOW
14 of 22 Courtesy

Ethnic Tassels Dress

Tete by Odette $757 SHOP NOW
15 of 22 Courtesy

Annie Handwoven Fringe Dress

Jaline $375 SHOP NOW
16 of 22 Courtesy

ILENE EMBROIDERED COTTON KAFTAN DRESS

Velvet by Graham & Spencer $249 SHOP NOW
17 of 22 Courtesy

Printed Cotton Dress

Caroline Constas $549 SHOP NOW
18 of 22 Courtesy

Charlotte Dress

Loeil $89 SHOP NOW
19 of 22 Courtesy

Istanbul embroidered-cotton dress

Daft $306 SHOP NOW
20 of 22 Courtesy

Mansfield Dress

Farrow $68 SHOP NOW
21 of 22 Courtesy

Suit Up striped cotton-blend jumpsuit

Ace & Jig $338 SHOP NOW
22 of 22 Courtesy

V-neck smocked striped cotton dress

Teija $500 SHOP NOW

