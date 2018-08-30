The 2018 Venice Film Festival Looks We'll Be Talking About for Years to Come

Alexis Bennett
Aug 30, 2018

Oh how I wish I was on a yacht, wearing a bespoke gown in Venice, Italy. But here I am in the office. I'm totally not complaining, though, because this year's looks at the 2018 Venice Film Festival are, honestly, giving me life.

Celebs are really bringing their A-game this year. And they've got us sitting on the edge of our seats (with popcorn in hand) waiting to see who will wear what next.

Stay up to date on the glamorous scenes from the red carpet and find out which movie stars and models are going all out in jaw-dropping naked dresses, beaded gowns, and red-carpet worthy outfits below.

Olivia Hamilton

Claire Foy

Sara Sampaio

Izabel Goulart

Barbara Palvin

Naomi Watts

Catterina Guzzanti

Gabriella Wilde

