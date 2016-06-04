19 Ways to Add Color to your Summer Wardrobe 

Something crazy happens to me every summer. Sartorially, I go from black and white to technicolor!

From October through May, I wear neutral shades almost exclusively. To be honest, I mostly wear black. Many fashion professionals do. It’s slimming, it doesn’t need to be cleaned that often, it’s easy to accessorize, and transitions well from day to night. Please bear in mind, that a lot of us live in New York, London, Milan, and Paris—dark, urban environments where the weather is usually chilly—and we spend a lot of time working. Where you live and how you spend your time has a lot to do with the colors you choose to wear. We’re like birds that way. Why do you think the most colorful ones live in tropical climates and pigeons dominate New York?

Even though I still have to commute from New Jersey to New York most days, when June rolls around my heart and mind are elsewhere. Color is ultimately an expression of one’s emotions and I associate the summer months with oceans, blue skies, green lawns, hydrangeas, sunflowers, watermelons, peaches, butterflies—and that joy seeps into my wardrobe, especially on the weekends.

The fact that summer is short is all the more reason to celebrate it! So embrace your inner peacock, toucan, or hummingbird, and live in color for the next few months!

1 of 19 Courtesy

Madewell Pants 

Madewell Pants
2 of 19 Courtesy

J. Crew Dress

J. Crew Dress
3 of 19 Courtesy

Chloe Sandals 

Chloe Sandals
4 of 19 Courtesy

Halston Heritage Dress

Halston Heritage Dress
5 of 19 Courtesy

WOUTERS & HENDRIX Earrings

WOUTERS & HENDRIX Earrings
6 of 19 Courtesy

Castaner Sandals 

Castaner Sandals
7 of 19 Courtesy

SOPHIE HULME Bag

SOPHIE HULME Bag
8 of 19 Courtesy

Calypso St. Barth Dress

Calypso St. Barth Dress
9 of 19 Courtesy

Gap Skirt

Gap Skirt
10 of 19 Courtesy

A.L.C. Dress

A.L.C. Dress
11 of 19 Courtesy

Sophia Webster Sandals

Sophia Webster Sandals
12 of 19 Courtesy

J.Crew Swimsuit

J.Crew Swimsuit
13 of 19 Courtesy

Hatch Dress

Hatch Dress
14 of 19 Courtesy

J.Crew Pants

J.Crew Pants
15 of 19 Courtesy

Kate Spade Sunglasses

Kate Spade Sunglasses
16 of 19 Courtesy

Onia Swimsuit

Onia Swimsuit
17 of 19 Courtesy

Stuart Weitzman Sandals 

Stuart Weitzman Sandals
18 of 19 Courtesy

Calypso St. Barth Pants

Calypso St. Barth Pants
19 of 19 Courtesy

Maje Top

Maje Top

