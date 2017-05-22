18 Times Birthday Girl, Octavia Spencer, Slayed the Red Carpet in Tadashi Shoji

Once you find a style formula, why not stick to it? For birthday girl, Octavia Spencer, it's part glitz and part flattering silhouette all thanks to her go-to designer, Tadashi Shoji. Since the actress was on the promo trail for her critically acclaimed film Fruitvale Station, she has turned to the designer to dress her for some of her biggest red carpet hits.

From ball gowns to sleek cocktail dresses, this dynamic duo have collaborated on some of the most elegant looks. To celebrate Spencer's big day, we've gathered some of our favorite Tadashi looks, in nearly every gorgeous shade possible, that's graced the red carpet. Scroll down to see the best of the best and celebrate with us!