18 Times Birthday Girl, Octavia Spencer, Slayed the Red Carpet in Tadashi Shoji

By Lashauna Williams
Updated: Apr 24, 2019 @ 11:40 am
Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Once you find a style formula, why not stick to it?  For birthday girl, Octavia Spencer, it's part glitz and part flattering silhouette all thanks to her go-to designer, Tadashi Shoji.  Since the actress was on the promo trail for her critically acclaimed film Fruitvale Station, she has turned to the designer to dress her for some of her biggest red carpet hits.

From ball gowns to sleek cocktail dresses, this dynamic duo have collaborated on some of the most elegant looks. To celebrate Spencer's big day, we've gathered some of our favorite Tadashi looks, in nearly every gorgeous shade possible, that's graced the red carpet. Scroll down to see the best of the best and celebrate with us!

Start Slideshow

1 of 19

The Cream One-Shoulder

David Livingston/Getty
Advertisement

2 of 19

The Turqoise Draped Dress

Steve Granitz/Getty

3 of 19

The Sheer Panel

Steve Granitz/Getty
Advertisement

4 of 19

The Blush Stunner

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

5 of 19

The Intricate Overlay

Michael Tran/Getty

6 of 19

The Mint Off-The- Shoulder

Amanda Edwards/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 19

The Embroidered Cocktail Dress

Jeffrey Mayer/Getty

8 of 19

The Embellished Bordeux

Venturelli/Getty

9 of 19

The Detailed Bodice

Jason Merritt/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 19

The Siren Gown

Steve Granitz/Getty

11 of 19

The Sparkly Showstopper

Steve Granitz/Getty

12 of 19

The Emerald Midi

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 19

The Gathered Citrine Dress

Jeffrey Mayer/Getty

14 of 19

The Ombre Effect

Jim Spellman/Getty

15 of 19

The Grecian Goddess

Jason LaVeris/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 19

The Perfect Plum

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

17 of 19

The Lilac Confection

Jeff Vespa/Getty

18 of 19

The Pleated Drop Waist

Andreas Rentz/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Fashion

All Topics in Fashion

Advertisement