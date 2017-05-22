18 Times Birthday Girl, Octavia Spencer, Slayed the Red Carpet in Tadashi Shoji
Gregg DeGuire/Getty
Once you find a style formula, why not stick to it? For birthday girl, Octavia Spencer, it's part glitz and part flattering silhouette all thanks to her go-to designer, Tadashi Shoji. Since the actress was on the promo trail for her critically acclaimed film Fruitvale Station, she has turned to the designer to dress her for some of her biggest red carpet hits.
From ball gowns to sleek cocktail dresses, this dynamic duo have collaborated on some of the most elegant looks. To celebrate Spencer's big day, we've gathered some of our favorite Tadashi looks, in nearly every gorgeous shade possible, that's graced the red carpet. Scroll down to see the best of the best and celebrate with us!
The Cream One-Shoulder
David Livingston/Getty
The Turqoise Draped Dress
Steve Granitz/Getty
The Sheer Panel
Steve Granitz/Getty
The Blush Stunner
Frederick M. Brown/Getty
The Intricate Overlay
Michael Tran/Getty
The Mint Off-The- Shoulder
Amanda Edwards/Getty
The Embroidered Cocktail Dress
Jeffrey Mayer/Getty
The Embellished Bordeux
Venturelli/Getty
The Detailed Bodice
Jason Merritt/Getty
The Siren Gown
Steve Granitz/Getty
The Sparkly Showstopper
Steve Granitz/Getty
The Emerald Midi
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
The Gathered Citrine Dress
Jeffrey Mayer/Getty
The Ombre Effect
Jim Spellman/Getty
The Grecian Goddess
Jason LaVeris/Getty
The Perfect Plum
Gregg DeGuire/Getty
The Lilac Confection
Jeff Vespa/Getty
The Pleated Drop Waist
Andreas Rentz/Getty
