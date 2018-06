Midi skirts are one of the many styling options shorter women are constantly told to avoid. But honestly, rules are meant to be broken, especially a rule as ancient as this one. A full embellished skirt, like Mary-Kate Olsen’s (above) would traditionally overwhelm a diminutive figure. Instead, she worked the silhouette to her advantage and delivered a polished, effortless look. On that note, we rounded up our favorite midis, from tea-length skirts to sexy slit silhouettes, that work for petite frames.

PHOTOS: 15 Flattering Midi Skirts That Work Perfectly for Petites