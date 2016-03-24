15 of April Cover Girl Lupita Nyong'o's Favorite Things

Thomas Whiteside
Jennifer Ferrise
Mar 24, 2016

We learned a lot of fun deets about Lupita Nyong'o when we met up with her to shoot our April cover in N.Y.C. Besides being a red carpet renegade and an Oscar-winning actress, the 33-year-old beauty speaks perfect Spanish (songs by Colombian band Bomba Estéreo were her tunes of choice). And she doesn't underestimate the power of a good green juice to keep you going during a busy day on set.

Lucky for us, Nyong'o's revelations didn't stop there. The Jungle Book star took a few minutes to spill some of her personal beauty, fashion, and pop culture picks with us—and her answers did not disappoint. From her go-to foundation (Lancôme's Miracle Cushion) to the show she can’t stop binge-watching right now (Jane the Virgin), read on to see all of her memorable faves.

And to see our full feature on Nyong'o, pick up the April issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

1 of 15 Courtesy

Perfect-Match Foundation

Lancôme Miracle Cushion Foundation in 555 Suede C

Shop it: $47; lancome-usa.com

2 of 15 Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Fave Fashion Decade

The fifties

3 of 15 CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

Last TV Show I Binge-Watched

Jane the Virgin

4 of 15 ullstein bild via Getty Images

Spirit Animal

Meerkat

5 of 15 Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fragrance

Lavender

6 of 15 dilokritbarose/instagram

Instagram Feed I Love

@dilokritbarose (my makeup artist, Nick Barose, far left)

7 of 15 Getty Images

Midnight Snack

Gluten-free shortbread cookies and pineapple juice

8 of 15 Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vanity Mainstay

Coconut oil

9 of 15 Courtesy

Go-To App

Calm, for meditation and mindfulness

10 of 15 Getty Images/Collection Mix: Subjects RM

Indulgence I Can't Live Without

Massages

11 of 15 Getty Images

Quickest Way to Fake Awake

Defined eyebrows and mascara

12 of 15 Courtesy

On My Nightstand

Love, Gnosis, and Other Suicide Attempts, by Amir Sulaiman

13 of 15 Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images

Home Away from Home

Mexico (she was born in Mexico City!)

14 of 15 Getty Images

Item I Seem to Collect

Nail polish

15 of 15 Courtesy

Latest Music Jam

Donnie Trumpet & the Social Experiment

