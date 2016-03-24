15 of April Cover Girl Lupita Nyong'o's Favorite Things

We learned a lot of fun deets about Lupita Nyong'o when we met up with her to shoot our April cover in N.Y.C. Besides being a red carpet renegade and an Oscar-winning actress, the 33-year-old beauty speaks perfect Spanish (songs by Colombian band Bomba Estéreo were her tunes of choice). And she doesn't underestimate the power of a good green juice to keep you going during a busy day on set.

Lucky for us, Nyong'o's revelations didn't stop there. The Jungle Book star took a few minutes to spill some of her personal beauty, fashion, and pop culture picks with us—and her answers did not disappoint. From her go-to foundation (Lancôme's Miracle Cushion) to the show she can’t stop binge-watching right now (Jane the Virgin), read on to see all of her memorable faves.

And to see our full feature on Nyong'o, pick up the April issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

