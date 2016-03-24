15 of April Cover Girl Lupita Nyong'o's Favorite Things

We learned a lot of fun deets about Lupita Nyong'o when we met up with her to shoot our April cover in N.Y.C. Besides being a red carpet renegade and an Oscar-winning actress, the 33-year-old beauty speaks perfect Spanish (songs by Colombian band Bomba Estéreo were her tunes of choice). And she doesn't underestimate the power of a good green juice to keep you going during a busy day on set.
Lucky for us, Nyong'o's revelations didn't stop there. The Jungle Book star took a few minutes to spill some of her personal beauty, fashion, and pop culture picks with us—and her answers did not disappoint. From her go-to foundation (Lancôme's Miracle Cushion) to the show she can’t stop binge-watching right now (Jane the Virgin), read on to see all of her memorable faves.
