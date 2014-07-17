We Found ’Em! 13 One-Pieces That Are Slimming and Sexy

Andrea Cheng
Jul 17, 2014 @ 9:16 am

In the sea of swimwear options, one-pieces get a bad rap for being conservative or matronly. It's a commonly held belief that the suit is less sexy and somehow inferior to a two-piece. And as for the slimming ones? They tend to call to mind heavy-duty body-shaping panels and excessive ruching. Well, we're here to dispel these misconceptions.

We found the sexiest one-pieces around without conceding to extreme cut-outs, down-to-there necklines, or overexposed straps. These come equipped with the ability to flatter by way of chic detailing and accents, like extra-slimming seams that sit at the waistline, directional mesh lines and contrast piping that run inwards, or strategically placed panels that can instantly carve out an hourglass figure.

Make waves at the beach with our 13 picks that are as slimming as they are sexy. Double-win!

Tory Burch

$255; toryburch.com
Zero + Maria Cornejo

$330; lagarconne.com
Oasis

$77; oasis.andotherbrands.com
Zimmermann

$340; zimmermannwear.com
Laundry by Shelli Segal

$118; everythingbutwater.com

J. Crew

$98; jcrew.com
Seafolly

$148; anthropologie.com
Babajaan

$420; babajaancollection.com
La Perla

$400; net-a-porter.com
Chromat

$253; bonadrag.com
La Blanca

$109; everythingbutwater.com

Lisa Marie Fernandez

$325; intermixonline.com
Gottex

$168; everythingbutwater.com

