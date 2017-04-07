13 Kick-Flare Jeans to Try 

It's easy to revert to the same old skinny jean look day after day, but lets try something outside your comfort zone, shall we? Step out of the skinny jean bubble and into something just as comfortable: The kick-flare jean.

The kick-flare jean is flattering on many body types, and can so easily be dressed up or down depending on your accessories and top of choice. Let loose and have a little fun, throw on a floral blouse and stilettos with an oh-so flattering pair from Attico or go grunge hip-hop in destroyed flares from Alexander Wang. We've sifted through the kick-flare world of jeans to bring you 13 pairs that can do you no wrong.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Closet Confidential: How To Refresh Your Denim Wardrobe